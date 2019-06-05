"It was very important for me as a trans woman to move to one of the few places where trans people are free to live our lives safely, openly, and unapologetically," Kreisman tells WW. "I am incredibly grateful for how East Portland has so enthusiastically embraced and welcomed me, in one of the few places in the country that it is relatively safe for a trans woman to live as our true selves. I am very proud to call Portland home."