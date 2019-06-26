We've had a lot of increase in methamphetamine use in the last couple of years. And we've had a lot of increase in heroin use in the last eight years. You can snort either of them, or smoke them, but eventually, people will start injecting them, and that's when disease transmission happens, because of the blood-sharing. And that's where we get more concerned from a public health perspective.

So we have a lot of folks in our community who, maybe are under the age of 35, have started injecting drugs in probably the last five to eight years, who probably have hepatitis C infections as well.