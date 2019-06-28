Mayor Ted Wheeler has hired a staffer from Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, who has been weighing a challenge to the mayor next year.
While staffing decisions don't usually merit scrutiny, the move has sparked more interest because it's a staffer jumping ship on one possible mayoral contender in favor of the incumbent.
Tia Williams, who has been policy director for the Vega Pederson after working in Commissioner Dan Saltzman's office, says she wanted to return to City Hall.
"Having cut my teeth at City Hall almost right out of college, I've missed the pace and scrutiny that the city receives, and I'm excited about the opportunity to go back," Williams writes in a June 25 email announcing her departure to county employees.
Williams also praised the work being done at the county: "I have truly enjoyed working for Jessica and the D3 [District 3] team, particularly on issues of early learning, immigration, and reproductive health."
Her last day at the county is July 19.
Wheeler is up for reelection next year. Vega Pederson says her plans are still up in the air: "I'm still deciding what I'm going to do in 2020."
