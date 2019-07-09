Carmen Rubio, the executive director of the nonprofit Latino Network, has officially entered the race to replace Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz.
Rubio filed to form a political action committee on Monday.
Rubio, who previously served as policy director under former Mayor Tom Potter and then with City Commissioner Nick Fish, has longed been considered a possible contender for a city commissioner. She has served as executive director of Latino Network since 2009. City Hall insiders mentioned her name as a possible candidate the day Fritz announced her retirement.
Rubio cites her experiences growing up in a low-income migrant family in Hillsboro "who came to this country seeking opportunities and better lives" as informing her choice to seek public office.
"I experienced several barriers that families in our community still experience today," Rubio says. "I'm running for City Council because I want to ensure families like mine have opportunities to have a good job and life in this city. I know that with good leadership, our city can do more to support working families and vulnerable communities."
She has 70 endorsements lined up, including from County Chair Deborah Kafoury, City Commissioner Nick Fish, state Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-Portland) and County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, as well as the nonprofit leaders Joe McFerrin and Kali Ladd, she tells WW.
The endorsements and her broad community support that's reflected in those endorsements suggest she has a strong early advantage in the race. (No other candidates have so far filed political-action committees to make a run for the seat.)
