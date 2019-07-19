City Attorney Karen Moynahan responds that the firm was mistaken about the $12 million burden falling solely on residents paying the sewer funds, and explained other funding mechanisms the city plans to use. She wrote in a letter addressed to the firm, "You are mistaken that that the sewer fund will be the sole source of those funds. Specifically, the settlement funds will be paid over a period of up to eight years" from a combination of taxpayer dollars and dollars from the city's general fund.