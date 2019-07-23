Experience: While we wait in the drive-thru lane, an employee, Oliver Cushman, leans over the fence of the outdoor eating area to ask if our electric scooter will be heavy enough to activate the electronic plate that alerts staff to a vehicle. "Maybe you can all stand on the plate?" he suggests. No need: It works fine. Another employee at the pickup window says Super Deluxe gets a lot of people walking through the drive-thru, so pedestrians just have to pass by the front door first so that employees see them. A man sitting in the car behind us rolls the window down and leans out. "Hey! Did you get it?" Yes, we did.