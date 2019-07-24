On Wednesday morning just before 3 am, police officers responded to a call in Northeast Portland of a woman who had been hit by a car. The victim was announced deceased once officers arrived at the scene.
According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, the female pedestrian was crossing Northeast Halsey Street near the block of Northeast 142nd Street when she was struck.
This is the city's 33rd traffic-related fatality of this year. 2018 marked the lowest number of traffic-related deaths in recent years at 34 fatalities.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police say no arrests have been made yet.
