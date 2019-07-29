A Portland homeless camp went up in flames Monday afternoon, setting the roof of a nearby home on fire.
"Embers from the initial fire that had drifted across the street landed on the roof of this house and ignited it," says a press release from Portland Fire and Rescue.
A fire engine responded at 4:05 pm to the report of a fire at a Lents homeless camp on Southeast 96th Avenue.
Among the things that the fire bureau says were aflame at the homeless camp: tarps, shopping carts, "possibly tents" and a tree. The fire burned a 100-square-foot area. The fire bureau says the cause of the homeless camp fire is undetermined.
The bureau reports there were no reported injuries to campers or the residents of the home.
"PF&R crews extinguished the roof fire and then used chainsaws to cut off the roofing material to ensure it was fully extinguished," the news release states. "Upon further investigation, fire crews found that the roof fire had not extended into the house and was limited to the roof."
Comments