Where in the world was Ted Wheeler on June 29, during the latest round of violent protests that saw vegan milkshake-throwing and a violent assault on conservative journalist Andy Ngo?
Wheeler's staff wouldn't say at the time. But in an interview with Fox 12 KPTV last week, Wheeler explained where he was.
Wheeler was responding to attacks from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who seized on the media attention after the June 29 protest to call for a federal investigation of Wheeler, for allegedly failing to crack down on Antifa.
"I thought it was beneath a United States senator," Wheeler told KPTV. "The truth is, I wasn't even here. I wasn't even in the United States. I was with my family in Ecuador on a wildlife tour."
That solved the mystery of Wheeler's whereabouts.
Comments