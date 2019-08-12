A woman critically injured in a Southeast Portland crash Monday morning has died, according to Portland police. Her death brings the year's total number of traffic fatalities in this city to 35—more than in the entirety of 2018.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 am today. Police said it involved two vehicles, and the second driver remained at the scene.
The crash occurred around Southeast Division Street and 112th Avenue, ranked one of the deadliest corridors in the city for all modes of transportation. Despite recent efforts to make the street safer, this is the third fatality in the outer Division stretch in the past eight months.
Vision Zero, an initiative adopted by the City of Portland in 2015 to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on city streets, released data recently indicating that traffic-related deaths in 2018 were the lowest in four years. But 2019 stats show that progress is slower than the city might hope.
"The latest data indicate that both deaths and serious injuries resulting from traffic crashes have decreased in Portland relative to prior year data," Vision Zero's 2018 report states. "…[But] although these data are promising, one year does not make a trend and one death is too many."
Comments