Take that with a grain of salt: By making two high-profile arrests related to a May 1 assault that left an antifascist woman unconscious, Portland police last week sent a strong warning to would-be violent extremists. Yet police have rarely made arrests during violent fights, in part because command staff don't want to endanger officers. Police have also been criticized for using force and riot control agents against leftist protesters far more often than against right-wing demonstrators. On Aug. 4, 2018, police shot flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets into a crowd of largely peaceful protesters, injuring several people.

When police don't intervene, bloody brawls have resulted. But if cops again crack down disproportionately on leftist protesters, the far-right visitors will have achieved their intentions by other means.