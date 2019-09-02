A Portland woman, Susan V. Bartlett, 66, has died after an Aug. 30 head-on collision between the gas-powered scooter she rode and an SUV.
The Portland Police Bureau announced Bartlett's death this afternoon, calling it 40th traffic death in Portland so far this year. (The Portland Bureau of Transportation tallies the numbers slightly differently and has recorded at least two fewer deaths than PPB because PBOT does not include a suicide and a boat ramp accident in the total of traffic deaths.)
In all of last year, PBOT recorded 34 deaths. But despite a push to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2025, Portland continues to experience a high and growing number of fatal crashes.
On August 30 at 8:43p.m., police responded to a crash at Northeast Tillamook Street and Northeast 40th Avenue.
They issued the driver of the Ford Expedition SUV "a citation for improperly executed left turn," according a police bureau news release. "Officers found no signs of impairment or distraction," PPB added in a statement.
Bartlett, who police said was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital, and police said was initially expected to survive, however she later died in surgery.
