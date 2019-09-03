The defense: A hearings officer revoked the Burses' short-term rental permit on June 21. They appealed. In last week's City Council hearing, Raymond Burse Sr., who lives in Kentucky, said the neighbors' complaints stemmed at least in part from racism. "My son has raised, on several occasions, racial animus" as a factor, Burse Sr. said. "His records show that there has been no cooperation from neighbors. Not one time did any of them come to us and complain. Their objective was to close it down, no matter what."