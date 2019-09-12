"No one here at the station, not me, not Robb — maybe Mike Lynch," says Scukanec, turning the camera toward Lynch, who co-hosts the shows Sports Sunday and The Hot Corner. "Mike's evil. No one wants anyone hurt. No one is promoting any sort of violence. Everyone was joking. We poked some dog poo with a stick. We made some jokes. Apparently someone got offended by it. Gotta love the outrage culture. No one's serious about it, so to all of you people on bikes, we love you. We support you. Please don't ride through our parking lot, but even if you do… we won't hurt you. We don't want anyone to hurt you. How about that?"