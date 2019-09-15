The Portland Police Bureau tonight responded to a fatal crash on Northeast Portland Highway at Northeast 45th Avenue.
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle shortly after 8 pm in the Cully neighborhood and was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information has been released about the victim or the driver.
This is the 37th vehicle-related death on city streets this year, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Last year's total number of deaths was 34.
The City of Portland pledged to reach zero deaths with their Vision Zero project by 2025, but this year's numbers continue to climb.
