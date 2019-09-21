I'd have to take a closer look at the proposal. In general, density is a good policy. A thing that makes communities vibrant is that they're walkable. It's much easier from an infrastructure point of view. [But] you can have too much density. Think about Burnside on the eastside up to at least 20th. I've lived in that neighborhood for a long time. Two or three years ago, you could just park in that neighborhood. I could park in front of my house. Some of our Portland neighborhoods are becoming a little dysfunctional because we've packed too much into too small of a space.