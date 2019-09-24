"I am not going to officially announce until after Labor Day," he told the Tribune editorial board. "It's a little early for that right now. But you know, I don't want to walk away from this job right now. I have great confidence in what I'm doing. And how I'm doing it and what my administration has prioritized. I've worked really hard. It's, it hasn't always been fun, but it has been very, very meaningful and I want to see this work through, I believe in it."