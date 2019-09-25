But there is no sugarcoating what's happened in the subset of transportation emissions over that same timespan: They rose 8 percent. "The city's climate report seems to be in denial about the causes and the seriousness of the rise in transportation emissions," economist Joe Cortright wrote on his City Observatory blog. "The report fails to mention that all of the increase in transportation emissions came after 2014—when gas prices fell by more than a third, prompting more driving."