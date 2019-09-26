And recent data is showing that consumers are afraid.

According to New Frontier Data, Oregon’s market share of vape sales have plummeted by 62 percent during the month of September following vaping illnesses nationwide. Oregon’s plummet in vape sales is the second steepest rate out of all the states included in the study, following New Mexico.

The shift in sales shows a growing fear of the unpredictability of what is causing the illnesses.

Possible culprits include black market cartridges and thickeners containing vitamin E acetate added to some vape pens by users—but not all of the people who have fallen ill were using black market cartridges. An Oregon man who nearly died in early September told WW he never used cannabis in his Juul (only e-juice, which contains oils, nicotine and flavoring) and only bought vaping products from licensed retailers.