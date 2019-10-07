A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his rented electric scooter on Northwest Portland railroad tracks Saturday afternoon.
A Portland police officer was alerted Oct. 5 by a passerby to an e-scooter rider that was laying unconscious near Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest 9th Avenue. The rider was not breathing, so the police officer started performing CPR until the man was taken to the hospital. He is now in critical condition.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the rider was a 65-year old man who fell while crossing the railroad tracks. He was riding a rented Spin e-scooter, and he was not wearing a helmet.
The rider was the only person involved in the crash. The police bureau has not released the name of the victim.
