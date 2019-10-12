A leftist activist is believed dead after a hit-and-run near Cider Riot, an antifascist nightspot in Northeast Portland.
Portland police say an SUV crashed into a side of a commercial building at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street at roughly 12:14 am today. That location is less than a block from Cider Riot. Police arriving on the scene found the vehicle abandoned, but gunshots had been fired into it.
A few minutes later, police say, an injured person was dropped off at a nearby hospital. Police did not say whether that person was the driver or the person hit by the SUV, but a source familiar with the events tells WW they believe it was the latter.
Multiple sources tell WW that the SUV hit a leftist activist who was a regular patron of Cider Riot. He is believed dead.
Police would not confirm the death. "The nature of the injuries and the condition of that patient is not being released pending further investigation," the bureau said in a statement.
WW has also learned that two people have been taken into custody in relation to the case—possibly for firing guns at the vehicle. Police have not released any information on arrests.
Juan Chavez, the attorney for Cider Riot owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong, says Goldman-Armstrong knew the victim.
"He doesn't know if this was a targeted attack," Chavez says. "He would like to extend his condolences to the family, and express his sadness at the loss of the victim. He knew him. He was a patron of the cidery."
Chavez says Goldman-Armstrong left Cider Riot shortly after 11 pm, and does not recall seeing the victim in the cidery last night. Cider Riot was hosting a soul-music show.
Cider Riot was previously a site of a violent attack by far-right extremists on May 1. Joey Gibson, the leader of Patriot Prayer, among others, faces felony riot charges over the violence that day.
Gibson also faces a $1 million suit in Multnomah Circuit Court filed by Goldman-Armstrong over Gibson's alleged effort to incite violence there. There is no evidence to suggest that Gibson or his associates were involved in last night's crash.
Comments