New regulations from Portland city officials could effectively cancel a volunteer program that hands out hot meals to homeless people on weeknights in Director Park.
Last week, officials from Portland Parks & Recreation began handing out flyers informing social-service groups that without a city permit they would no longer be able to operate in Director Park. Those organizations include Free Hot Soup, a group of volunteers who provide hot food for homeless people in downtown five nights a week.
The new permits would only allow one social service to occur each week in any Portland park. The new requirements would also require volunteer organizations to obtain insurance, get other permits like food handlers cards and provide amenities like dumpsters and security.
Because of the way Free Hot Soup operates, without hierarchical leadership, its volunteers say these new regulations will put an end to the service that's been in operation for six years.
"We're simply folks who are volunteering who are providing, sharing foods with people who don't have food security and it's something the government's not doing," said Mohamed Osman, who has been volunteering with Free Hot Soup for the last three years.
Parks officials say they don't want to end the food handouts—just make sure they follow rules.
"They've been operating without permits along with several other valuable social services providers but that doesn't mean they've been operating without the need for a permit," said Mark Ross, a Portland Parks & Recreation spokesman.
Requirements for social-service organizations to obtain permits to feed the homeless in public parks have faced legal challenges elsewhere.
In 2018 the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. chapter of Food Not Bombs sued the city after it similarly tried to require permits to serve food to the homeless. A judge ruled in that case that providing food for the homeless is protected under the First Amendment as it is "expressive conduct."
Volunteers with Free Hot Soup say they are ready to challenge the city of Portland if PPR continues to move forward with these new regulations.
