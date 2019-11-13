You could look at everything, including a congestion parking fee. We need to think about how we want to provide socialism in urban space. Right now, we have a high degree of socialism for the privately owned automobile. All over the city, there's free parking and free access to roads. There are people who could be taking trips downtown by transit, but if it's cheaper to park downtown than it is for a day pass on TriMet, then which option do you think people are going to take?