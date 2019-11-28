The shelter is funded by the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
Stacy Borke, Senior Director of Programs for Transition Projects, the nonprofit running the shelter, says priority is given to men if they are over 55 years old, veterans or disabled. Borke says the shelter is being filled in chunks to make for a smoother process. On the first night, 10 beds were filled. By Thanksgiving, Borke expects all 75 beds will be filled.
"As long as they keep showing up for their bed and using the program appropriately, they can keep coming back," says Borke. "It's focused on helping people get off the streets on the coldest months of the year."
Borke says there's a "large group of unsheltered, really vulnerable men" concentrated in the downtown area.
The shelter offers free nightly meals and helps connect residents with mental health and medical care and treatment services, and helps residents source more permanent housing and employment opportunities.
