"Over the past six months, our agencies have participated in an informal process with the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) with the sincere desire to collaboratively pursue a path forward," reads the Dec. 12 letter sent by Peterson and the others to Gov. Kate Brown and the members of OTC, which guides state transportation policy. "The OTC has yet to articulate how our input would be addressed or how our recommendations would be incorporated. We continue to have concerns about the stewardship and outcomes of the Project."