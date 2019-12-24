"Because an imminent closure of the facility or significant reduction of services has been in discussion for at least a couple weeks, and the county has been intentionally included in those conversations, it is disappointing that they would characterize the decisions made by PPB and CCC in this manner," Dennis said. "Safety of those individuals receiving services is of the utmost importance, and we cannot in good faith bring individuals to a place where the experts are telling us is not safe for them or for the people providing them care."