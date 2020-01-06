Contribution of the Week
HOW MUCH: $1,500
WHO GAVE IT? Late City Commissioner Nick Fish
WHO GOT IT? Call to Safety (formerly Portland Women's Crisis Line)
WHY IS IT INTERESTING? Fish, who died of cancer Jan. 2, clearly sensed late last year that his days in office were drawing to a close. In November, he learned Portland Monthly would soon report allegations that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland had sexually harassed three women, including former Fish staffer Natalie Sept. (Sondland denied the allegations.)
Sondland gave Fish $1,500 a decade ago. On Nov. 18, Fish donated $1,500 from his campaign fund to Call to Safety, which helps women suffering from domestic violence.
Filings show that was more than Fish had in his campaign account, so he made up the $250 deficit by writing a personal check Nov. 25 to his campaign. "Nick represented the Portland Women's Crisis Line [as a lawyer] before he was elected to the council," says Fish's chief of staff, Sonia Schmanski. "He took the offense very seriously and wouldn't have been comfortable with himself if he had kept that money."
