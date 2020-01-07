Mayor Ted Wheeler and his wife, Katrina Maley Wheeler, have separated in the middle of his re-election campaign.
Wheeler confirmed the split in a statement from him and his wife Tuesday afternoon in response to questions from WW.
"As our family and close friends have been aware for some time, with mutual respect, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," Wheeler said. "We ask everyone to please respect our privacy as we navigate our next steps and do our best to maintain a sense of normalcy for our young daughter."
It's unusual timing for a political divorce. Wheeler is seeking to be the first Portland mayor to win reelection after three one-term mayors.
Wheeler is an heir to a timber family. When he ran for mayor in 2016, his annual income average $1.5 million a year between 2012 and 2014, WW reported at the time.
Wheeler and his wife married in 2005. They have a daughter.
