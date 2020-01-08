The election to fill Portland Commissioner Nick Fish's empty City Council seat is officially set for this May, setting up what promises to be a bare-knuckle contest between veteran campaigners.
A grieving City Council this morning scheduled a special election to fill the seat left vacant by Fish's death from stomach cancer on Jan. 2. The election will be part of the May 19 primary—and a runoff, if necessary, will be held Aug. 11.
WW reported this morning that four people have confirmed their intention to seek the seat: Metro Councilor Sam Chase, City Hall staffer Cynthia Castro, activist Julia DeGraw, and tenant organizer Margot Black. Two other political veterans are both considering a run: former Mayor Sam Adams and former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith.
Adams and Smith are famously aggressive campaigners, and Black has quickly gained notice for no-holds-barred tactics on behalf of renters.
Meanwhile, Fish's family has announced a public memorial service. The celebration of life will be held at 3 pm Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 3 pm in Hoffman Hall on the Portland State University campus.
