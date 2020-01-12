The race to replace City Commissioner Nick Fish won't include a well-regarded nonprofit leader who was mulling a bid.
Kayse Jama, executive director of Unite Oregon, has decided against a run. "After thoughtful consideration, I decided not to run for Fish's seat," Jama tells WW.
Jama last sought office in 2018, when he challenged incumbent state Sen. Rod Monroe (D-East Portland). He finished third, behind Monroe and the winner, Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-East Portland).
Those who've told WW they will run for Fish's seat are Metro Councilor Sam Chase; Cynthia Castro, a policy adviser to City Commissioner Amanda Fritz; Julia DeGraw, a community organizer who ran against Fish last year; and Margot Black, co-chair of Portland Tenants United.
The race could be shaped by former mayor Sam Adams and former county commissioner Loretta Smith, the latter of whom made clear she's giving the city time to mourn Fish before officially announcing plans.
Candidates can begin filing with the city to officially run on Jan. 13.
