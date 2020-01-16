Metro Councilor Sam Chase is expected tor run for Portland City Council, meaning there could soon be an open seat at Metro to represent District 5, which stretches from Northwest Portland across North and Northeast Portland.
Already the race has four candidates in various stages of considering a run.
Former Oregon House Majority Leader Mary Nolan (D-Portland) has already filed to run.
Also expected to enter the race or consider doing so are Karen Spencer, a patent lawyer and business consultant; Cameron Whitten, who is executive director of the nonprofit Q Center and founder of the racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope; and Chris Smith, a member of the Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission, is also eyeing a run assuming Chase does not seek election.
“I’m actively exploring a campaign for Metro District 5 in the event that Sam Chase withdraws his re-election bid,” Smith says. (The other candidates were not available for immediate comment.)
Comments