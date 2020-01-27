"The Metro Council has been clear that this is a crisis that needs attention as soon as possible," says Metro Council spokesperson Nick Christensen. "Last week, after a tour of service providers including Stone Soup, Central City Concern and Bud Clark Commons, Council President [Lynn] Peterson presented staff and her fellow councilors with a potential option for a May 2020 ballot measure that could meet the Metro Council's needs for quick action, real outcomes and fiscal responsibility. In the coming weeks, the Metro Council and Metro staff will be working intensely with our partners to find a path toward success, with the hopes of referring a measure for the May 2020 ballot.