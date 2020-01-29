In response, the board extended the hours of construction on the Ritz-Carlton, adding two hours between 5 and 7 am, but only for a two-week trial period.

BPM, a Portland company run by Walt Bowen, built the Pearl West and Broadway Tower buildings in recent years. BPM says it's doing all it can to mitigate the effects of the Ritz-Carlton project. (The Goodman family owns the land under the planned hotel, but isn't involved in the dispute and declined to comment.)