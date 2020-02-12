Portland city government is a multibillion-dollar enterprise. What in your background suggests you can take on that kind of responsibility?

I've taken on a lot of jobs and a lot of issues in a lot of areas that I didn't have the exact qualifications. Or I hadn't done before. The way I've been effective in every position I've held and exceeded expectations was working with others and working with a team and being humble about what I didn't know and finding ways to bring other people into the mix.