In recent years, figures compiled by the Portland Housing Bureau show St. Johns is becoming much whiter and experiencing rent increases far greater than the city as a whole. Between 2011 and 2016, for instance, although St. Johns remains one of the city's most ethnically diverse neighborhoods, it saw that diversity decline more than 6 percentage points, more than all but one other neighborhood. Meanwhile, the rent for a one-bedroom apartment in St. Johns rose 27 percent from 2016 to 2018—while citywide, according to bureau figures, the increase was just 3 percent over that time frame.