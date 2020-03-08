Hardesty's endorsement of Eudaly was less of a sure thing. They are aligned on tenant protections, skepticism of the Police Bureau and a variety of other issues but have clashed at times, and Eudaly faces stiff competition from former Mayor Sam Adams and newcomer Mingus Mapps. (He's the preferred candidate of the neighborhood associations, many of which were aggrieved with Eudaly over her bureau, the Office of Civic and Community Life, to revamp the role of neighborhood associations.)