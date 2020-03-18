The city of Portland is considering a shelter-in-place policy, similar to the policy that counties in northern California imposed on 7 million people in the Bay Area on March 16.
Portland's policy, developed by Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, is currently in draft form. It's about 10 pages long, but the effect of it would be to order all Portland residents to stay in their homes, except for trips to work for those workers deemed essential; trips to grocery stores or medical facilities; or exercise, provided people maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others. (Homeless residents would be exempted but urged to seek government resources to prevent them from getting ill.)
Wheeler's office declined to comment on the draft policy but WW has learned the city has circulated it to Multnomah County officials. As WW previously reported, Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury have pushed aggressively for various policy choices aimed at slowing the spread of the epidemic, prodding Gov. Kate Brown to move more aggressively.
The purpose of a shelter-in-place order is to close down non-essential government offices and businesses and impress upon the population the seriousness of social distancing in slowing the pandemic.
"With this order in place, you will still be able to get food, care for relatives, run necessary errands and conduct the essential parts of your life," Dr Grant Colfax, the director of the San Francisco department of public health told The Guardian newspaper yesterday. "You will still be able to walk your dog or go on a hike alone or with someone you live with or even with another person as long as you keep six feet between you."
Several countries, including China, Italy, Spain and France, have previously issued such orders. Some medical officials in Oregon have urged movement toward such a policy in conference calls with elected officials but officials have be reluctant here, as they have been in other states, such as New York, to restrict citizens' mobility.
Multnomah County spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti says the county is working to on a variety of fronts but isn't focused on imposing a shelter-in-place policy.
"We are pushing social distancing hard," Sullivan-Springhetti says. "We are ramping up education for businesses on how they can stay open with a take out model."
"We are helping get hospitals system ready for the surge and supporting childcare work for essential workers," Sullivan-Springhetti adds. "We are also helping get the hospital system ready for the surge and supporting childcare work for essential workers."
A study produced by health researchers at Imperial College in London March 16 found that drastic measures will be required to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the UK and US context, suppression will minimally require a combination of social distancing of the entire population, home isolation of cases and household quarantine of their family members. This may need to be supplemented by school and university closures, though it should be recognised that such closures may have negative impacts on health systems," the study found.
