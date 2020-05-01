Portland police staff who report to the bureau's stations must now have their temperatures checked before entering the building, Chief Jami Resch said during a media call with reporters Friday.
"It's taken by another trained member," Resch said during the call. "Everybody has the training, so we can test each other as we're coming to work. That's just another way for us to try to ensure that we aren't unknowingly spreading anything."
Resch said the temperature checks, which are conducted with no-contact infrared thermometers, began Wednesday. She said employees whose temperatures are above recommended guidelines must wait 15 minutes and get their temperatures checked a second time.
"If it is over that temperature for the second time, they are sent home," Resch said. They would then need to go 72 hours with no fever or other symptoms before returning to work.
To date, the Portland Police Burau has no knowledge of an employee testing positive for COVID-19, Resch said. And in the two days since the bureau began checking temperatures, no one has been sent home yet.
Comments