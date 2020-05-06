Data from Open and Accountable Elections shows Iannarone isn't alone. In three of the four city races on the May 19 ballot, outsider candidates for office have attracted the most donors: Former Office of Neighborhood Involvement staffer Mingus Mapps, who faces incumbent Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, has the most donors in his contest. "I am humbled by the hundreds of Portlanders who have donated to our campaign," says Mapps.