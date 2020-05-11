"Maintaining the integrity of the Open and Accountable Elections program is personal for Margot because public financing has given a voice to everyday Portlanders like her," says Gabriel Burns, Black's campaign manager. "We are a real people-powered campaign, with an average contribution of $40, and because our campaign is funded by working-class Portlanders donors going over $250 is rarely an issue. The two times it's happened, we paid attention and returned the money because the sanctity of this program is invaluable."