Washington and Clackamas counties will seek to begin reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic on June 1, according to an email sent to mayors in the Portland metro area.
The email was sent this afternoon by Elizabeth Mazzara Myers, chief of staff to Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington. It says that Washington County will submit its plan to enter the first phase of reopening to Gov. Kate Brown on May 22.
"Clackamas County is on the same trajectory," the email says.
If approved, that would mean two of the three Portland-metro area counties would, at the end of this month, reopen restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and salons, among other businesses. Multnomah County, which includes the city of Portland, hasn't given a for date when it would seek to reopen.
Here is the email from Myers:
Hello All. Steve Rhodes, our Interim CAO asked me to send an update to re: Washington County reopening.
A similar note is being sent to City Mayors and Managers. If you are not the Chair/President of your organization, please be sure to share with them. (and please share their email with me as I don't have it in my email files)
As of today, the board was informed that the CAO will be submitting our reopening plan to the Governor's office on FRIDAY MAY 22nd.
Assuming it is approved AND that we continue to meet the other prerequisites Washington County will enter PHASE 1 on MONDAY JUNE 1st.
Clackamas County is on the same trajectory.
Available to answer questions or to direct you to the right people.
Thanks all.
Elizabeth
