"Violence perpetrated by those who are supposed to 'protect and serve' is not confined to other municipalities; it occurs here in Portland regularly," she said in a statement. "These images remind us all of the deaths that have occurred in our city at the hands of the police, such as Quanice Hayes, Terrell Johnson, Kendra James, Keaton Otis, Aaron Campbell, Andre Gladen and too many more. These deaths must stop and should be the priority of our leaders."