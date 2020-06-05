With these sorts of pre-existing, chronic conditions, there are a lot of things that can trigger the symptoms to re-erupt and then the stress can wreak havoc with your health and well-being. Unfortunately an awful lot of them have been in Portland lately. Tear gas, which is banned in warfare but not for use on your own citizens, is one. I mean, even if you don't consider that to be pretty problematic, think about the fact that we're in the middle of a pandemic involving respiratory illness – tear gas makes it pretty darn hard to breathe! Misuse of rubber bullets is another strong trigger. Pro-tip: if you don't want to cause grievous bodily harm to peaceful protesters, maybe read the instructions and learn how to use them? From what I've seen, exactly zero law enforcement officers in the entirety of the United States have read the instructions. What is this country coming to? How about threatening members of the press? Hmm, awfully fascist there, folks. And the use of LRADs (Long Range Acoustic Devices) aka sonic cannons –I mean, if you're too close to that thing when it goes off you can lose your hearing and have nerve damage. And worst of all – recklessly driving a vehicle towards protesters. Why, if you hit someone that could end up being murder, and a murder is what started this whole thing in the first place.