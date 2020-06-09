Give the money to Portland Street Response. Hardesty and Wheeler teamed up last year to persuade the City Council to invest in a two-employee pilot program in Lents called Portland Street Response. Collectively, the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue respond to more than 300,000 calls a year, most of which involve neither a serious crime, a fire, nor a medical emergency. Portland Street Response borrows from a nationally lauded program in Eugene that sends a community health worker and an emergency medical technician, rather than sworn public safety officers, to routine calls. The idea is to dispatch more appropriate personnel who can meet 911 callers' needs more effectively and cheaply—without the conflict that sometimes occurs when armed officers respond. "I've received more than 12,000 emails in support of this agenda," Hardesty told the crowd last week. "We're going to win this!" In his announcement that GVRT was finished, Wheeler said Tuesday it was too early to say whether Portland Street Response would benefit. "I am a strong advocate and am very hopeful this will lead to more money for Portland Street Response," Wheeler said. "[But] we have not specifically prescribed where money will go."