What could go wrong? If used as intended, police aim the devices in the air, where they detonate. But activists allege police sometimes aim them directly at protesters. Getting hit with a flash-bang, also called a "concussion grenade," can be fatal. A ProPublica investigation found that between 2000 and 2015, at least 50 Americans were maimed or killed by police use of flash-bangs. A Portlander named Anthony Cantu suffered a traumatic brain injury after getting hit with one during a 2018 protest. His attorneys argued that if it weren't for his thick bicycle helmet, he probably would have died.