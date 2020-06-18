"Pigs are threatening the zone. We need bodies NOW," PNW Youth Liberation Front tweeted at 5:39 am. "Camp has been raided, cops are moving in, we do not have enough numbers to hold this down.…If we want to keep this community alive, you can't sleep at home and come back in the morning, 'cause here we are at 5:45 am and the cops are about to royally fuck like 12 people holding it down."