A Portland river cruise company reports seven of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
American Waterways, Inc. runs the Portland Spirit, a popular day cruise and chartered boat along the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Six of the workers are in the Portland office and one in the Cascade Locks office, according to the company.
None work aboard the Portland Spirit or other boats, says R. Dan Yates, president of American Waterways, Inc.
"We have closed our main office for extensive cleaning and have isolated out all impacted employees," says Yates. "To be cautious we have suspended operations of Portland based vessels for deep cleaning and they will be out of service till Saturday."
That outbreak was not reported by the Oregon Health Authority. It may have fallen below the benchmarks when OHA reports a workplace outbreak. The agency typically releases information in its daily updates only on outbreaks with 20 or more cases.(OHA also does not report cases at workplaces that have 30 or fewer employees.)
Today OHA reported 191 cases of COVID-19, with 44 in Multnomah County and 42 in Washington County. That continues a pattern of high case counts in the Portland region as the city reopens.
OHA also reported a workplace outbreak of 37 cases at the food processing company Lamb Weston in Umatilla County. The county has seen a recent uptake in cases.
Comments