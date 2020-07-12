"Their presence brought on an escalation of violence towards protesters—an extreme response to a movement challenging police violence," Hardesty said. "This reckless and aggressive behavior has now put someone in the hospital. This protester is still fighting for their life, and I want to be clear: This should never have happened. If this continues, a life will be taken and it won't matter whether a federal officer or Portland police officer did it—it won't bring that person back."