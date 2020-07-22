On Wednesday, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty blamed the Portland Police Bureau and Mayor Ted Wheeler for exacerbating violence in Portland and effectively welcoming federal law enforcement agents to the city.
She also leveled an incendiary charge at Portland cops: Hardesty claimed it was they, not protesters, who had started fires around government buildings.
"Portland police have consistently lied to the public. They've lied to our congressional delegation about whether or not they were coordinating activities with this federal secret police force," Hardesty said during a webinar Wednesday hosted by Western States Center, which tracks extremism in the Pacific Northwest. "Portland was never out of control. Portland's police overreacted, which gave 45 [President Trump] permission to send in these unarmed troops."
Separately, during a Portland City Council meeting Wednesday, Hardesty said Wheeler "welcomed" the involvement of federal officers, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Rebecca Ellis. Hardesty said the Portland Police Association, the city's police union, had also welcomed the deployment of federal agents.
Her remarks are the latest step in a public fracture with Wheeler, who has counted on Hardesty as his ally as he seeks reelection. The two leaders worked together last month to produce a city budget that reduced police funding by $15 million.
But last week, she demanded he rein in the use of force by Portland officers or give her oversight of the bureau. On Monday, he refused. Now Hardesty is rebuking Wheeler in public meetings, even as she repeats her demand that he hand her control of the police.
During the webinar with Western States Center, Hardesty went on to say that she doesn't believe Portland protesters have caused violence or started fires. Instead, she claimed, any such action was carried out by plainclothes police officers embedded into crowds of peaceful protesters.
"I absolutely believe that it is police action, and they are sending saboteurs and provocateurs into peaceful crowds so that they can justify their inhumane treatment of people who are standing up for their rights," Hardesty said. (She made a similar accusation at the City Council this morning, but specified that she believed Portland police were the saboteurs. She has not produced evidence supporting the allegations.)
Hardesty added that she has had to explain to city officials, including Wheeler, that it is not out of the realm of possibility for local police to collaborate with federal officers.
"We have an ignorance at the highest levels in our city government," Hardesty said, "people who just assumed that if the police said it happened, it really happened."
Wheeler's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, issued a livid statement decrying Hardesty for saying police were acting as agents provocateurs.
"If Commissioner Hardesty has evidence of her outlandish accusation, she should immediately produce it," Turner said. "Of course, there is no such evidence. This is just one more example of Commissioner Hardesty putting her personal political agenda ahead of the best interests of the citizens of Portland."
Turner's statement did not directly address whether his union welcomes the presence of federal agents in Portland, and he did not respond to follow-up questions from WW.
Comments