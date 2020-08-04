"Your use of targeted racial slurs against a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, and while representing PF&R on official city business is simply unacceptable and violates the core values of the city and the bureau," Boone wrote. "The violations were of such an egregious level as to cause severe distress, emotional trauma, and fear from the complainant, which is the antithesis of who we are as public servants and the oath we have sworn to uphold."